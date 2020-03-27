BREAKING: 22 news cases of COVID-19 announced in Oman, total stands at 131

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today [Friday, March 27] the registration of 22 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus confirmed in the Sultanate.

In a statement, the MOH has verified that of the 22 Omani citizens newly-diagnosed, 10 cases are linked to contact with former infected patients, 8 cases are linked with travel, and 4 cases are under epidemiological investigation.

The Ministry statement also said that there have been 23 cases thus far that have successfully recovered. The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Oman now stands at 131.

