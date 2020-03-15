BREAKING: 21st case of coronavirus confirmed in Oman, reports MOH

Oman’s Ministry of Health [MOH] has announced the confirmation of a new case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate to 21.

In a statement made today, [Sunday, March 15] the MOH said that the patient is currently receiving treatment in hospital. Currently 18 out of the 21 cases have been linked to patients who had previously traveled to Iran and Italy, with two other confirmed cases under ‘epidemiological investigation’.

The MOH has urged all those under quarantine to adhere to procedures for isolation and avoid public places or places of worship. They also issue a reminder to the general public to follow best practices for hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as frequent hand-washing and taking precautions when coughing or sneezing.

The MOH also urges the public to avoid attending cinemas and traveling ‘unless absolutely necessary’, and to follow all precautionary measures at social gatherings.

