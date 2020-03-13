BREAKING: 19th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health [MOH] has confirmed Thursday [March 12] a new case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in an Omani citizen, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 19.

In a statement issued on social media, the MOH said that the patient is receiving supportive treatment in hospital. Currently, 17 of the confirmed cases have been linked to citizens or residents who had traveled to Iran and one to Italy. The MOH clarified that this newest case is under ‘epidemiological investigation’, and urges all citizens and residents to practice preventative measures and hygiene practices to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

Those under quarantine are instructed to avoid public places and places of worship and to adhere to all quarantine protocols.

