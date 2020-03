His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has directed that the 18th of November will remain the National Day for Renaissance that Oman will celebrate.

The directive came through today [March 3, 2020], and was reported by Oman TV.

Hence, 2020 will be the 50th year of Oman’s Renaissance.

