BREAKING: 10 news cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oman, total reaches 109

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today [Thursday, March 26] the registration of 10 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In an announcement shared on its social media, the MOH stated that seven of the confirmed cases were related to contact with infected patients, two were related to travel from the UK, and three are under epidemiological investigation.

The Ministry has confirmed that 23 of the 109 patients have made full recoveries.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Here’s how you should be social distancing.)

Share this