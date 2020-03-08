All chartered flights between Oman and Egypt to be suspended for one month: PACA

As of today [Sunday, March 8], travelers from the Sultanate wishing to fly to Egypt via chartered flights will no longer be able to do so for the next four weeks, as per new directives issued on Saturday, March 7 by Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation [PACA].

In a Tweet, PACA announced that chartered flights between the two nations would be put on hold for a one-month period as control measures continue against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In the statement PACA also announced that residents who must enter the Sultanate coming from Egypt must provide a pre-examination certificate to confirm that they are free of the virus. As an extended measure, those entering will also be placed under quarantine for 14 days.

(Also read: No entry to Oman from Coronavirus-affected countries.)

(Also read: What steps are the Ministry of Health taking to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19)?)

🔴الهيئة، وبعد التنسيق مع الجهات المختصة تعلق الرحلات الجوية غير المنتظمة بين السلطنة وجمهورية مصر العربية اعتبارا من الغد ولمدة شهر، ويشترط على المقيمين لدخول السلطنة إبراز شهادة الفحص المسبق (PCR) لإثبات الخلو من فيروس كوفيد ١٩ #فيروس_كورونا وخضوع القادمين للحجر الصحي ١٤ يومًا — الهيئة العامة للطّيران المدني (@PACAOMAN) March 7, 2020

Share this