‘Al Rahma’ trough to bring thundershowers, hailstorms across parts of Oman

A low pressure trough – named, ‘Al Rahma’ – is expected to bring heavy rains and hailstorms across parts of Oman, including the governorate of Muscat from next week.

The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre said in a statement that the low-pressure trough is expected to affect the Sultanate from Friday, March 20 and last until Monday, March 23.

The statement added: “The peak of trough will be starting from Saturday [March 21] evening until Sunday.”

There will be chances of heavy to light rain and occasional thundershowers, with fresh winds and chances of hail fall over the governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North and South Al Batinah, Al Dakhliyah, Muscat, North and South Al Sharqiyah, and parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised all residents to take precautions from the rains and wadi formations, and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing.

They have also requested residents to follow the instructions of the Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19.

