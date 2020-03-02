A first glimpse inside the new JW Marriott Muscat

Experience a new kind of luxury at the JW Marriott Muscat. Situated at the heart of the Sultanate’s largest urban development project, Madinat Al-Irfan, the flagship property is directly connected to the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, lending itself to the country’s growing events sector. Look a little closer and it’s clear that the first five-star hotel in the development, and with 304 keys, one of the biggest hotels in Muscat, has an appeal that extends far beyond the corporate. Developed by Omran, the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, the first JW Marriott in the Sultanate is a sustainably-driven addition to Oman’s hospitality industry and a breath of fresh air for those who want to nurture that work/life balance. Boasting a central location, ample gathering space, out-of-the-box dining concepts, and a service approach that focuses on the enrichment of the mind, body and soul, it’s not hard to see why it’s already garnering a reputation for being the place-to-be in Muscat.

“It is with great pride that we have opened the first JW hotel to Oman as we continue to expand the brand’s footprint. We are not only bringing new and exciting experiences to Muscat, but we are supporting the country’s tourism drive, particularly in the burgeoning business events sector,” said Giuseppe Ressa, General Manager. “Based on our ‘Mindful and Present’ philosophy, we are focused on nurturing a healthy life balance, helping our guests boost their productivity and supporting their overall happiness and well-being, while immersing themselves in the culturally authentic experiences of this enchanting city. Expect a range of unmissable programs from live cooking sessions to chef-led garden tours, and morning meditations to mindfulness workshops. Whether guests are looking for a space to do business, a place to gather, or somewhere to indulge, the JW family are here to help them fulfil it.”

A variety of well-appointed rooms and suites awaits the traveler, each with a beautiful view of the surrounding gardens and a design that allows the seamless movement between work and rest. Constructed with a high level of environmentally-friendly and sustainable building practices, the hotel is LEED gold certified by the U.S. Green Building Council, an ode to nature that’s extended to its architectural design and a host of eco-friendly features.

Landscaped gardens also form part of the hotel’s appeal for all kinds of events, complementing the 2,500sqm+ of flexible function space that includes two ballrooms with a separate entrance, state-of-the-art equipment, and two terraces. Meanwhile, the JW Marriott Muscat boasts the largest Executive Lounge in the city and the only specialized Air Crew Lounge.

Designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole, the hotel is a true representation of JW Marriott’s mission to provide enriching experiences that encourage a life of intent. The rejuvenating Spa by JW offers signature treatments designed to provide four distinct benefits – renewal, calmness, invigoration and indulgence – as well as sauna and steam room facilities. The property offers plenty of spaces to be present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized in spirit, including enticing Secret Spots that beckon guests to find their tranquil place. A series of daily rituals help create a refuge of calm; each of which includes a five to 10-minute activity that enables guests to be more aware, present, focused and inspired.

The hotel’s six restaurants and lounges offer fresh local produce across its nourishing menus, set in atmospheric spaces to suit every mood and craving. In Tonika, guests can enjoy fresh ingredients and house-made infusions inspired by nature and the craft of botanists. There is also open-style restaurant Kitchen7, coined so because of its seven interactive live cooking stations and signature seven-spice mix, and Butter Buns, a sports-themed burger joint with 24 TV screens and monster milkshakes. Catch, a laid-back al fresco restaurant offering Mediterranean cuisine in sharing style, and grill house Pink Salt, with its oyster bar and unique dry-aging refrigerator, are also coming soon.

For working out, a state-of-the-art fitness center flooded with lots of natural daylight and overlooking the pool, tennis court, and a multi-purpose court offer plenty of spaces to keep fit. Swimmers are more than catered for too, with three outdoor pools including a lap pool, a family pool and a kid’s pool. Whether arriving on business or with family and friends, JW Marriott offers crafted experiences that foster togetherness, ensuring guests leave feeling nurtured and with a deep sense that “all is well”.

