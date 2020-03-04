4 cases of Coronavirus law violations reported in Oman

30 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: Oman’s Public Prosecution has received four cases of violations of the Supreme Committee’s Coronavirus laws in the Sultanate.



In a statement issued today [March 30], the Public Prosecution said that these violations included people holding funeral gatherings, group prayers and partaking in jobs that have been ordered to temporarily stop operations in the country.

The government body said that it had also arrested 11 people who failed to stay under home quarantine for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The violators have been placed in institutional quarantine and others are in pre-trial detention.

Source: Oman TV

Share this
Related News
Reducing economic repercussions of COVID-19 on agenda at CBO governors’ meeting
Reducing economic repercussions of COVID-19 on agenda at CBO governors’ meeting
Price of Oman oil drops below $24 USD a barrel amid global impact of COVID-19
Price of Oman oil drops below $24 USD a barrel amid global impact of COVID-19

Public Reviews and Comments