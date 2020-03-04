4 cases of Coronavirus law violations reported in Oman

Muscat: Oman’s Public Prosecution has received four cases of violations of the Supreme Committee’s Coronavirus laws in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued today [March 30], the Public Prosecution said that these violations included people holding funeral gatherings, group prayers and partaking in jobs that have been ordered to temporarily stop operations in the country.

The government body said that it had also arrested 11 people who failed to stay under home quarantine for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The violators have been placed in institutional quarantine and others are in pre-trial detention.

🔴 الادعاء العام: تلقي 4 بلاغات حول وجود مخالفات لتعليمات اللجنة العليا مثل قيام التجمعات لغايات العزاء وإقامة صلاة الجماعة وممارسة مهن موقوفة وقد تم التعامل معها وضبط المتهمين وإيداع عدد منهم العزل المؤسسي أو الحبس الاحتياطي.#مركز_الأخبار — مركز الأخبار (@omantvnews) March 30, 2020

Source: Oman TV

