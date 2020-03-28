28-year-old Coronavirus patient who was in ‘critical condition’ recovers in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Hospital in Oman announced the first case of complete recovery of a Coronavirus patient who was in ‘critical condition’.

The 28-year-old patient was in the intensive care unit due to complications from the virus.

Oman’s Government Communications Center reported that the patient left the hospital in a healthy condition and free from the disease.

The Government body also called upon citizens and expats to follow instructions issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus.

أعلنت وزارة الصحة عن تعافي أولى الحالات الحرجة المصابة بفيروس #كورونا (كوفيد١٩)، والتي أدخلت العناية المركزة لمريض يبلغ من العمر ٢٨ عاما، وقد غادر المستشفى وهو بحالة جيدة.

وتدعو وزارة الصحة استمرار اتباع النصائح والارشادات والالتزام بالتباعد الاجتماعي #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/YJliSvdub8 — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 30, 2020

Source: OmanVsCovid19

Share this