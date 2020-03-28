28-year-old Coronavirus patient who was in ‘critical condition’ recovers in Oman

30 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Royal Hospital in Oman announced the first case of complete recovery of a Coronavirus patient who was in ‘critical condition’.



The 28-year-old patient was in the intensive care unit due to complications from the virus.

Oman’s Government Communications Center reported that the patient left the hospital in a healthy condition and free from the disease.

The Government body also called upon citizens and expats to follow instructions issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus.

Source: OmanVsCovid19

