23 Coronavirus patients are in hospitals in Oman, three in intensive care: Minister of Health

Muscat: Twenty-three patients who tested positive for the Coronavirus since it was first detected in Oman (COVID-19) are currently in hospitals.

In an interview with Oman TV, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed al Saidi, the Minister of Health, said that 23 Coronavirus patients are currently in hospitals, with three patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Most of the patients in Oman are currently aged between 16 and 59.

He also stated that 29 patients have recovered in Oman and that no deaths have been reported so far, before adding how the numbers of patients are expected to increase in the coming days.

Currently, 12,642 people are under domestic quarantine in Oman.

The Government’s aim is to see a ‘gradual increase in the numbers so that they can control the cases in the hospitals’, the minister added.

He then pointed out the importance of home isolation, and how some of those who have been isolated haven’t abided by the Government’s instructions.

The minister then called for the elderly and chronically ill to ‘adhere strictly to home isolation because of the seriousness of how the virus can affect them’.

Assuring the people of Oman, he said: “80 per cent of the Coronavirus cases around the world are mild.”

🔴 معالي الدكتور وزير الصحة: 23 حالة مصابة بفيروس #كورونا بـ #السلطنة موجودة بالمستشفيات وهناك 3 حالات فقط بالعناية المركزة#مركز_الأخبار — مركز الأخبار (@omantvnews) March 29, 2020

Source: Oman TV

