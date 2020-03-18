18 striking images from Muscat Municipality’s spraying and disinfection campaign

31 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: As a part of Oman’s efforts aimed at tackling the Coronavirus and creating safer environments for the public, municipalities around the country began their spraying and disinfection campaigns.



Muscat Municipality has spearheaded the campaign in the capital and its nearby regions, with teams working through the night to disinfect areas that people would normally come in contact with.

This included areas such as handles around stairways and shops, benches, footpaths, dustbins, roads, shopping carts, and the like.

Locations of campaigns: Baushar, Seeb, Azaiba, Al Khuwair

Also Watch: ROP disperses crowds ignoring Coronavirus laws

Click on the link below to watch the video:

Source: Muscat Municipality

Public Reviews and Comments