18 striking images from Muscat Municipality’s spraying and disinfection campaign

Muscat: As a part of Oman’s efforts aimed at tackling the Coronavirus and creating safer environments for the public, municipalities around the country began their spraying and disinfection campaigns.

Muscat Municipality has spearheaded the campaign in the capital and its nearby regions, with teams working through the night to disinfect areas that people would normally come in contact with.

This included areas such as handles around stairways and shops, benches, footpaths, dustbins, roads, shopping carts, and the like.

Locations of campaigns: Baushar, Seeb, Azaiba, Al Khuwair

Source: Muscat Municipality

