13 more test positive for Coronavirus in Oman; 34 patients make complete recovery

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that 13 people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate today [March 31].

This brings the total number of cases to 192.

However, MOH also revealed that 34 people have recovered from the disease in Oman so far.

No further details on the mode of transmission of the disease were mentioned in the ministry’s official daily report.

MOH called upon people in the Sultanate to adhere to safety protocols issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus, and to stick to healthy practices such as washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching face, nose, mouth, and eyes prior to sanitizing one’s hands.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تسجيل (١٣) ثلاث عشرة حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض فيروس كورونا #كوفيد١٩ وبذلك يصبح العدد الكلّي للحالات المسجلة في #السلطنة (١٩٢) مائة واثنتين وتسعين حالة.

وتود الوزارة التأكيد أن أربعاً وثلاثين (٣٤) حالة قد تماثلت للشفاء.#عمان_تواجه_كرونا #كوفيد١٩ pic.twitter.com/XfW2LEONj8 — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 31, 2020

Source: MOH

