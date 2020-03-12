12 more people test positive for Coronavirus in Oman

30 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that 12 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate.



This brings the total number of cases to 179, while 29 people have already made a recovery.

MOH also called upon people in the Sultanate to adhere to safety protocols, and to stick to healthy practices such as washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching face, nose, mouth, and eyes prior to sanitizing one’s hands.

Source: MOH

