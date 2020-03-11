11 new cases of Coronavirus registered in Oman

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 11 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

In a statement to the public, the ministry said that nine cases have been linked to travel and contact with infected patients, while the two other patients are currently under epidemiological investigation.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 66.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تسجيل (١١) إحدى عشرة حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض فيروس كورونا (كوفيد ١٩) لسبعة مواطنين ومقيمين اثنين. تسع حالات منها مرتبطة بالسفر والمخالطة وتخضع حالتان للتقصي الوبائي. وبذلك يصبح العدد الكلّي للحالات المسجلة في #السلطنة (٦٦) ستاً وستين حالة.@OmanVSCovid19 pic.twitter.com/1WyBz6hENq — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 23, 2020

