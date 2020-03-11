11 new cases of Coronavirus registered in Oman

23 Mar 2020
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 11 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.



In a statement to the public, the ministry said that nine cases have been linked to travel and contact with infected patients, while the two other patients are currently under epidemiological investigation.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 66.

Source: MOH

