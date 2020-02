The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has issued a clarification on the green pigmentation of sea water by Oman’s shores.

It stated that the phenomenon of green pigmentation of sea water comes following the blooming of phytoplankton and marine algae, and the increase in its density by the shores due to natural factors.

The ministry added that the prevalence of green pigmentation of sea water is currently present on the beaches of the South and North of Al Batinah, and Muscat.

