Want to win a portion of 25k in Oman? Then turn on your radio…

23 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Merge 104.8, Oman’s number one English station, is kicking off their 25K Giveaway prize draw once again this week for a share of RO25,000 in cash prizes up for grabs!



There’s a chance to win RO100 daily, RO500 weekly this Thursday, February 27 — and, their big monthly draw of RO2,000 happening this coming Sunday, March 1st!

Prize draws will be held on-air at 7:40 a.m. daily on the ‘Merge Breakfast’ show with Tom Green — so be sure to tune in! First though, want to know how to enter? Click here to find out!

Share this

Public Reviews and Comments