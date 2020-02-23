Want to win a portion of 25k in Oman? Then turn on your radio…

Merge 104.8, Oman’s number one English station, is kicking off their 25K Giveaway prize draw once again this week for a share of RO25,000 in cash prizes up for grabs!

There’s a chance to win RO100 daily, RO500 weekly this Thursday, February 27 — and, their big monthly draw of RO2,000 happening this coming Sunday, March 1st!

Prize draws will be held on-air at 7:40 a.m. daily on the ‘Merge Breakfast’ show with Tom Green — so be sure to tune in! First though, want to know how to enter? Click here to find out!

