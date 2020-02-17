Want to get a chance to represent Oman in international cricket? Click here to learn more

Join Oman Cricket Academy, its world-class facilities and coaches on its Open Day on March 3.

Story by Shahzad Raza

Images courtesy of Oman Cricket

The Oman Cricket Academy is calling all cricketers in Oman for an Open Day to find out if you have what it takes to represent Oman on the international stage.

All you must to do to potentially kickstart your journey to become an international cricketer is to take part in the Oman Cricket Academy’s Open Day on Tuesday, March 3, at 6.30 pm.

Parents of the kids longing to become cricket stars, or the current players keen to improve their game and fitness will be able to start the registration process on Oman Cricket’s website soon after the Open Day.

“Oman Cricket Academy in Amerat has wonderful practice and training facilities and with the help of OCA’s experienced coaches and trainers, players can hope to make rapid progress,” said Evert Laubscher, OCA Manager and Oman cricket team’s official Trainer, who has been joined by Sean Novak, Oman cricket team’s new physiotherapist from South Africa.

“The academy provides professional and innovative coaching for all ages and levels of ability. Our qualified and experienced coaches will ensure that every session is structured, productive and most importantly enjoyable. Like any sport it is important for cricket players to have a cricket training programme that not only works on the skills of the game but also on strategy, tactics and physical conditioning.

“A good cricket training program will allow players to be in the best condition possible for the matches and season ahead,” added Evert who is a qualified Cricket South Africa Level 3 coach having had professional stints in Bangladesh and Uganda too.

Calling on young and current players to come on time to be able to benefit from the Open Day offerings, Evert said they could experience and enjoy indoor nets, outdoor turf nets, lush green floodlit ground, bowling machines and gym.

“Come wearing your sportswear and bring your cricket kit if you have one. You will not only enjoy your cricket but will be able to participate in fun games and win prizes too,” he said advising the young players.

Even teams registered with Oman Cricket can benefit from the top class facilities. Further details about registration process and weekly, monthly and yearly fee structure will be made available on the Open Day.

OCA’s highly experienced panel of coaches includes Chris himself and England born Adeel Shafeeq, who, apart from being a part of England’s Test squad at Lord’s, is ECB’s qualified Level 3 coach with a host of cricket playing and coaching credits to his name. ACC’s qualified Level 3 coach, Mazhar Saleem Khan, former Oman player and Oman team’s assistant coach for 14 years, Pervez Abdul Qadir (ACC Level 2 coach) and Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui (former Oman player, ACC Level 1 coach and Oman team’s video analyst) complete the coaching panel, which has been recently joined by Sean Novak, the experienced physiotherapist from South Africa.

Share this