United States Secretary Of State To Visit Oman In February

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman from February 13-22, 2020, the U.S Department of State said in a statement.

Pompeo will stop in Riyadh from February 19-21 to discuss regional and bilateral issues — including Iran, Yemen, and human rights — with the Saudi leadership.

The press release reads: “The Secretary will then travel to Oman to express his condolences on the death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said and to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to underscore the United States’ steadfast partnership with Oman.”

Share this