Two flights commissioned to bring home stranded residents in Iran: PACA

Citizens and residents of Oman stranded in Iran after the suspension of all flights between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic outbreak could find themselves back on Omani soil today [Wednesday, February 26]. The cancellation of flights between the two nations was announced on Monday, February 24 in the wake of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) announced in statement online today that the first flight would land back in Muscat on Wednesday, February 26, arriving from Kish Airport, and the other due to touch down on Friday, February 28 arriving in Muscat from Shiraz Airport.

In its statement, PACA said that the move to evacuate stranded residents and citizens came “within the framework of the facilities taken to return citizens and residents in Iran after the spread of [the] virus, in coordination with the competent authorities.”

The move to suspend all flights from Oman to Iran comes after four confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus were diagnosed in four people in Oman who had previously returned back from Iran.

