TRA imposes fee cap on handling charges for incoming postal items in Oman

All international incoming postal articles will be subject to custom clearance at ports of entry by the Directorate General of Customs, the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) announced today (Thursday).

TRA, in cooperation with the Directorate General of Customs, has issued a directive to all licensed postal companies to set a fee cap for the handling charges collected by postal companies from beneficiaries.

The fee cap on handling charges is effective for one year, starting from January 12, 2020. The fee cap for personal postal articles with a value not exceeding 300 riyals will be set a two riyals, while articles valued above 300 riyals will have a cap of four riyals.

Share this