The Late HM Sultan Qaboos’ Will letter displayed at National Museum Oman

The National Museum Oman has received a facsimile of the Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s Will letter with the name of his successor.

In a statement to the media, representatives of the National Museum Oman said: “We are excited to have the honour to display a facsimile of the Will letter of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said addressed to the Royal Family Council through the Defense Council, recommending Sayyid Haitham bin Tarik, as the new sovereign of Oman.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

يتشرف المتحف الوطني بالتوجيهات السامية لمولانا حضرة صاحب الجلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق المعظم – حفظه الله ورعاه – لعرض نسخة طبق الأصل من الرسالة الموجهة إلى مجلس العائلة المالكة عبر مجلس الدفاع في المتحف الوطني.

والرسالة يمكن مشاهدتها في قسم رموز الدولة بقاعة عصر النهضة.#NM_OMAN pic.twitter.com/zc3N5fSO4W — National Museum Oman (@NM_OMAN) February 24, 2020

Share this