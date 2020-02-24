The Late HM Sultan Qaboos’ Will letter displayed at National Museum Oman

24 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The National Museum Oman has received a facsimile of the Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s Will letter with the name of his successor. 



In a statement to the media, representatives of the National Museum Oman said: “We are excited to have the honour to display a facsimile of the Will letter of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said addressed to the Royal Family Council through the Defense Council, recommending Sayyid Haitham bin Tarik, as the new sovereign of Oman.”

