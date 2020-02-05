The Late HM Sultan Qaboos Is The Most Searched Name On Wikipedia In January

The Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said was the most searched for person on Arabic Wikipedia, reveals the website’s analytics report.

With 902,952 searches, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said (may his soul rest in peace) topped the list of Arabic searches, globally.

He was followed by Qasem Soleimani, Iranian major general; Najwa Qassem, Lebanese journalist; and then by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, the ruler of the Sultanate of Oman.

Meanwhile, the late professional basketball player – Kobe Bryant – was the most searched for person in the english section of Wikipedia. The former NBA star died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Next in line was the deadly Coronavirus – a disease that has claimed the lives of 492 people and affected 24,500.

