Muscat: The Ministry of Education has ordered schools in Oman to stop reciting the Sultanate’s national anthem during the mourning period.

All school were also asked not to raise the flag during the morning assembly and to skip the national chantings.

Al Wisal reported that the decision came following an order from the Diwan Royal Court to keep flags at half-mast.

This comes after the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on January 10th.

