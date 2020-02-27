SalamAir suspends service to Bahrain amid coronavirus concerns

Passengers traveling between Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain will no longer be able to do so via SalamAir. The Sultanate’s low-cost airline, SalamAir has announced that it will be temporarily suspending operations to and from Bahrain as containment efforts against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue throughout the GCC.

In a statement shared on their Twitter account on Wednesday [February 26], the airline clarified that the decision was taken in light of ‘the decision issued by Bahraini authorities’ and as part of a national health emergency plan to address the spread of COVID-19 in Oman and throughout the region.

SalamAir has directed concerned travelers to contact their customer service call centre.

As of Wednesday [February 26] Bahrain has confirmed three new cases of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the Kingdom to 26.

(Read also: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends pilgrimage visits for Umrah.)

Share this