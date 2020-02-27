SalamAir suspends service to Bahrain amid coronavirus concerns

27 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Passengers traveling between Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain will no longer be able to do so via SalamAir. The Sultanate’s low-cost airline, SalamAir has announced that it will be temporarily suspending operations to and from Bahrain as containment efforts against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue throughout the GCC.



In a statement shared on their Twitter account on Wednesday [February 26], the airline clarified that the decision was taken in light of ‘the decision issued by Bahraini authorities’ and as part of a national health emergency plan to address the spread of COVID-19 in Oman and throughout the region.

SalamAir has directed concerned travelers to contact their customer service call centre.

As of Wednesday [February 26] Bahrain has confirmed three new cases of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the Kingdom to 26.

(Read also: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends pilgrimage visits for Umrah.)

