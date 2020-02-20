Royal Opera House Muscat announces first performance after mourning period

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) returns to its regular performance schedule this weekend as it raises the curtain on its first stage show since January 4. Observing the 40-day period of national mourning after the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, ROHM had postponed all performances during this time.

Now, this Saturday, February 22, ROHM returns with the world premiere of Tarh el Bahr – The Sea Treasures — one of the first operas to be created entirely by Egyptians. The two-day performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and again at the same time on Sunday, February 23.

Composed by award-winning artist Monir Elweseimy, this fresh new production will feature a cast of young talent. Set in an Arab fishing village, Tarh el Bahr – The Sea Treasures portrays the bravery of a heroic fisherman in stormy seas, his valiant love for the daughter of the village Sheikh, and his courage in the face of treachery.

(Photo source: ROHM)

Its narration and song convey the story to audiences through simple scenes and ballet sequences, with music performed by the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra will include tonal recitals, arias, and choral pieces. The performances stage direction and acting, both vocal and silent, will be enhanced with evocative sets and subtle lighting effects.

Artist and composer Monir Elweseimy, a strong supporter and professor of Musical Theatre, leads the Reda Folk Dance Troupe and the Al Gudhoor Ensemble, and has served as head of Egypt’s Musicians Association. He is also a notable recipient of the German Music Composition Award for Inspiring Music.

A Pre-Performance Talk will be held for ticket-holders only one hour prior to the start of each performance. Tickets and additional information can be accessed at www.rohmuscat.org.om.

Share this