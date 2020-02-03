Royal Oman Police Arrests Three Expats For Possession Of Narcotics

Muscat: The Directorate General of Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested three expats on charges of drug possession, abuse, and sale of the substance.

The ROP stated that the necessary legal procedures have already been taken against the Asian expats.

In a tweet today [February 3], the ROP said: “The Royal Oman Police calls on citizens and residents to cooperate to combat drugs and to inform the police of any information that helps detect drug traffickers and promoters by contacting the nearest police station or calling the hotline (1444).”

