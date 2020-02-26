Rossini’s historic comic opera ‘L’Inganno Felice’ to be performed in Muscat

The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) is collaborating once again with the Rossini Opera Festival to bring one of the master composer’s most iconic works, ‘L’Inganno Felice’ to the stage here in Oman. The performance of the infamous one-act comic opera from the 19th-century Italian maestro Gioachino Rossini will give audiences in Oman the chance to learn more about Rossini’s work.

“While many think of opera as tragic and serious, the comic or opera farsa genre is quite the opposite. Rossini infuses his comedic dramas with sparkling music, making the operatic experience even more delightful,” states an ROHM press release.

This isn’t the first time ROHM has staged a series of Rossini’s comic works, with L’Occasione fa il Ladro (Opportunity Makes a Thief) performed in the 2017-18 season and, most recently, La Scala di Seta (The Silken Ladder) in 2018-19.

L’Inganno Felice (The Fortunate Deception) is a farce about the disappearance and subsequent return of the beautiful duchess Isabella. Directed by the world-renowned director Graham Vick, the Filarmonica Gioachino Rossini will be led by young Venezuelan conductor Diego Mathuez, while Omani extras will round out the cast to learn from the best under the esteemed guidance of Graham Vick.

The plot is laid out before the action begins, as the audience learns that the villainous Ormondo is in love with Isabella, who is happily married to Duke Bertrando. When Isabella rejects his advances, Ormondo spreads vicious rumours about Isabella and arranges for her to be cast adrift at sea. Isabella is then rescued by a local miner, Tarabotto who disguises her as his niece.

The opera begins ten years after Isabella’s rescue when Duke Bertrando is on an official visit to inspect Tarabotto’s mines. The Duke arrives with Ormondo, who recognizes Isabella in spite of her disguise, (but pretends not to), while the Duke, innocent of it all, believes his wife is the miner’s niece. And so, the fun begins.

Performances will be held on Thursday, February 27 and Saturday, February 29 at ROHM’s House of Musical Arts, with curtains rising at 7:00 p.m. There will also be an opportunity for ticket-holders to attend a Pre-Performance Talk one hour prior to each show. For tickets and more information visit www.rohmuscat.org.om.

