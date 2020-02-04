ROP Rescues Emirati Citizen Stranded In The Desert

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has successfully conducted a search and rescue operation involving an Emirati citizen.

The mission was carried out by the Police Aviation unit of the ROP. The Emirati citizen was stranded in the Al-Nakda desert for three days.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In a tweet, the ROP stated: “Police aviation carries out a search and rescue operation of an Emirati citizen after his vehicle broke down for three days in the desert of Al-Nakda in the area around Jalan Bani Buali in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah.

“He has since been brought to safety.”

Share this