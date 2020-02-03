ROP launches visa fine payment service in Oman

ROP has launched a new e-payment service for visa fines in Oman.
Residents and visitors in Oman can now pay fines related to the expiration of visit and residence visas, and traffic fines through an e-service portal, the ROP said today.
The ROP introduced this service today to facilitate easier procedures during departure.
To benefit from this service, visit: rop.gov.om and fill the electronic form, pay the fine (if any), and print the payment receipt electronically.
Then visitors can proceed to the passport counter to complete your departure procedures.