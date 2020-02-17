ROP honours man who helped rescue family in Sharqiyah Sands

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) honoured on Monday [February 17] an Omani who helped a family that had lost their way in the desert.

The family was reported lost in the Sharqiyah region.

In a tweet, the ROP said: “The North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command honored a citizen in recognition of his efforts in the search for a family who lost their way in the sands of Sharqiyah.”

قيادة شرطة محافظة شمال الشرقية تُكرم مواطنًا تقديرًا لجهوده في عملية البحث عن أسرة ضلت الطريق في رمال الشرقية بولاية بدية .

وأكد العميد/ سعيد بن صالح العزري قائد شرطة المحافظة، حرص القيادة العامة للشرطة على أهمية تعاون المواطنين وترسيخ مبدأ #كلنا_شرطة#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/hfud6jllan — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) February 17, 2020

