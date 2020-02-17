ROP honours man who helped rescue family in Sharqiyah Sands

17 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) honoured on Monday [February 17] an Omani who helped a family that had lost their way in the desert.



The family was reported lost in the Sharqiyah region.

In a tweet, the ROP said: “The North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command honored a citizen in recognition of his efforts in the search for a family who lost their way in the sands of Sharqiyah.”

