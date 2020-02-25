ROHM cancels ‘Nutcracker’ performance amid ‘ongoing health and travel concerns’

The Royal Opera House Muscat’s (ROHM) April 2020 performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ by the National Ballet of China has been cancelled the venue has announced today [Tuesday, February 25] amid ‘ongoing health and travel concerns’ in the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a Tweet, ROHM stated: “Due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus we regret to inform you of the cancellation of the following event: The Nutcracker Performed by the National Ballet of China, April 9,10 &11. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

It also went on to state that it would be issuing full refunds for primary ticket-holders which will take 5-14 working days to process and have directed all enquiries to be sent via email to boxoffice@rohmuscat.org.om.

