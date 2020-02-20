Road closure alerts issued for Al Mouj Muscat Marathon

Two roads will be remain temporarily closed this weekend [February 21st and 22nd] in light of the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon.

Image courtesy: Al Mouj Muscat Marathon/Twitter

The decision was issued to safely allow thousands of runners to participate in the 2020 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon, reads the circular issued by the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon management.

The affected routes are mentioned below

Friday: 21st February 2020

– The stretch of road beginning at the Athaiba signal and leading towards Al Mouj and Seeb Corniche. Closure time: From 5:30am to 10:00am.

– The road between Al Ishraq roundabout and Al Mouj roundabout. Closure time: From 5:30am to 1:00pm

Saturday: 22nd February 2020

– 18th November Street will remain closed starting from the traffic junction by the Airport bridge leading towards Al Mouj Muscat roundabout and Seeb Corniche. Closure time: From 5:30am to 8:30am.

All runners are advised to approach Al Mouj via the Sultan Qaboos Street and Al Mouj Street.

⚠ تنويه هام سيتم إغلاق بعض الطرق المتصلة بمسارات السباقات خلال يومي الجمعة والسبت لفعالية #ماراثون_الموج_مسقط بتاريخ 21-22 فبراير ، وذلك لتسهيل الحركة المرورية لوصول إلى موقع إقامة الفعالية حسب التواقيت الموضحة في الصورة#عمان #مسقط #الموج_مسقط pic.twitter.com/laopfCNJ6w — Al Mouj Muscat Marathon (@Muscat_Marathon) February 20, 2020

