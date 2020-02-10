Residents Join Hands With Muscat Municipality To Clean Up Mountains In Ghala

The strength of communities in the Wilayat of Baushar came to light this week when residents joined hands with the Muscat Municipality to host a clean-up session of the mountains of Ghala.

The volunteering campaign was aimed at cleaning the path of the mountainous areas around the city of Ghala.

Muscat Municipality has also called out residents to join volunteering campaigns to help keep the place clean and support the initiative together.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The government body also thanked those who teamed up with them for helping them clean up the mountains.

In many ways, this is the adage “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” come to life.

Share this