RAO And British Army Conduct ‘Mountain Storm’ Drill

The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the British Army conducted last week [Thursday, February 13] a joint exercise codenamed ‘Mountain Storm’.

The event was presided over by Maj. Gen Mattar bin Salim al-Balushi, RAO Commande. The practical demonstration was carried out at the RAO’s training range at Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

Omani and British units conducted the schedule of the joint drill as prescribed.

Such regular exercises come within the framework of the RAO’s plan to maintain high performance and combat preparedness of RAO personnel.

It is a link in a chain of annual programmes carried out in cooperation with armies from brotherly and friendly countries to achieve national goals and exchange military expertise and warfare skills.

Source: Oman News Agency

