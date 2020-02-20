Radio stations in Oman to resume regular programming today

Radio stations across Oman are easing back on to the airwaves, resuming their regular programming from today [Thursday, February 20], after the 40-day mourning period for the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said ended on Wednesday, February 19.

Since January 11, 2020, the Sultanate has observed a 40-day mourning period out of respect and love for Oman’s beloved former leader, after the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. During this time, regular radio programming was suspended as devotional/classical music and tributes to the life and achievements of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos filled the airwaves.

From today, local stations will begin transitioning back to their usual broadcast schedules. In a statement on their website, Merge 104.8 has notified their listeners that: ‘Merge 104.8 has resumed it’s regular music playlist, following the official 40-day mourning period. Regular music programs have resumed from today. Live shows return on Sunday, starting at 6:00 a.m. with Merge Breakfast.’

