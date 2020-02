Photographer Peter Adam Hoszang has won top accolades for a photograph snapped in Oman.

Shot in the alluring Sharqiyah Sands by the Eastern provinces of the Sultanate, the photo was included in the prestigious International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 competition.

Here is the image in all its glory:

The BBC reports that Peter beat some 3,400 rival entries by 840 photographers from around the world. The competition was won by Russian photographer Oleg Ershov.

