Pharmacy in Oman shut for illegally hiking prices of face masks

27 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has shut down a pharmacy in Oman for illegally hiking the prices of face masks.



This came after residents flocked to pharmacies to stock up on face masks amid the coronavirus concerns. 

In a tweet, the PACP said: “We have closed a pharmacy in Muscat for raising the prices of face masks, and exploiting the current situation.

“The Public Authority for Consumer Protection will not tolerate such activities and will take action against them. We will also be conducting regular inspection tours in the market throughout the day,” it stressed. 

