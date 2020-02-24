Passengers unwilling to travel to countries affected by COVID-19 eligible for refund on airfare: PACA

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) is urging airlines operating out of the Sultanate to comply with a new directive issued by the regulatory body today that would allow passengers unwilling to travel to nations struck by the COVID-19 coronavirus to receive a refund on the price of their tickets.

Currently there are 78,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the global death toll from the virus reaching 2,462, according to the latest situation report published on Sunday, February 23 by the World Health Organization.

A statement shared on Monday, February 24 by PACA’s official Twitter account outlines a call-to-action for cooperation from airlines in Oman in assisting passengers who had previously booked travel to those affected countries and have since chosen to cancel their trips. According to PACA, passengers would be able to avail a full refund without cancellation fees or other surcharges or deductions declared in the conditions on the ticket.

For those passengers traveling on non-refundable tickets, the statement outlines that airlines should endeavor to offer travelers an option to change the date of their travel and issue a new ticket for travel within a one-year validity period without any deduction of fees declared on the conditions of the ticket.

The directive comes after the February 22 statement from Oman’s Ministry Health regarding the status of the epidemic within the region.

