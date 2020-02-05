Parliament Of India Pays Tribute To The Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

The two houses of the Parliament of India – the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha – paid tributes to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said this week.

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated: “Both Houses of the Parliament of India pay tribute to late HM Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and express condolences.”

The members of the two houses also observed a moment of silence before the proceedings in a show of respect for Sultan Qaboos.

Below is an excerpt from the Honorable Speaker’s speech at the Lok Sabha (House of the people):

“Honorable members, I want to inform the House about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said.

“His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said was a visionary leader, whose twin policies of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues won him praise and respect across the globe. Under his leadership, the Sultanate of Oman achieved spectacular progress and prosperity.

“As a friend of India, under his leadership, our mutually beneficial comprehensive partnership strengthened and reached new heights. The presence of large expatriate Indian community in Oman has also strengthened the friendly relations between both the countries.

This House stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of Oman in this hour of irreparable loss and grief.”

Below is an excerpt from the Chairman’s speech at the Rajya Sabha (Council of States):

“Hon’ble Members, I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the 10th of January, 2020.

“We, in India, will always remember him as a dear friend. Under his guidance, our mutually beneficial comprehensive partnership strengthened and scaled newer heights. Those bonds have been underpinned by the presence of a large expatriate Indian community in Oman.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to the Sultanate of Oman and its people.

“This House joins the ruling family of Oman, the Government and the people of the Sultanate of Oman in mourning the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and conveys its heartfelt condolences to them in their hour of grief.

“We deeply mourn the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said. I request Members to rise in their respective places and observe silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.”

