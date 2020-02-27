PACP shuts pharmacy selling box of face masks for RO60

27 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has shut another pharmacy – the second in two days – for marking up the prices of face masks.



The pharmacy, which was based out of Seeb, was found to be selling face masks for RO60. 

Yesterday [February 27, 2020], the authority shut another pharmacy found to be violating the same rule.

They also stated that the necessary actions and legal measures are being taken against the two pharmacies and medical supply stores, and that they were on inspection tours throughout the day.

