One more patient tests positive for Coronavirus in Oman

27 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Ministry of Health has revealed that one more patient in Oman has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [February 27, 2020].



This brings the total number of Coronavirus patients to five (5). The ministry also mentioned that as of today, all the patients are in a stable condition.

It also called upon residents to avoid paying attention to rumours and relying only on official statements from the ministry.

 

Share this
Related News
Additional SalamAir flight to transport stranded residents from Iran on Friday
Additional SalamAir flight to transport stranded residents from Iran on Friday
Here’s everything you need to know about COVID-19 and how it spreads
Here’s everything you need to know about COVID-19 and how it spreads

Public Reviews and Comments