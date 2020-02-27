One more patient tests positive for Coronavirus in Oman

The Ministry of Health has revealed that one more patient in Oman has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [February 27, 2020].

This brings the total number of Coronavirus patients to five (5). The ministry also mentioned that as of today, all the patients are in a stable condition.

It also called upon residents to avoid paying attention to rumours and relying only on official statements from the ministry.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تسجيل حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض فيروس كورونا ٢٠١٩ (COVID-19) مرتبطة بالسفر إلى الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية ، لتصبح عدد الحالات المسجلة في السلطنة (٥) حالات حتى تاريخ اليوم وجميع الحالات في حالة صحية مستقرة ولاتوجد أي وفيات. pic.twitter.com/pKc1epcFIM — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) February 27, 2020

