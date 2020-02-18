Oman’s Shura Council Proposes Omanisation Of Private Healthcare Sector

A number of jobs in the healthcare industry may be Omanised further as per a proposal in the Shura Council.

The Majlis al Shura office discussed today [February 18, 2020] some amendments to the Expat Residency Law in addition to several other topics, including adding the requirement of attaching equivalency certificate for candidates in management and technical jobs.

The proposal also included an Omanisation strategy in the private health sector that will be sent to the Minister of Health, reported Y’s sister radio station Al Wisal.

The council called upon the ministry to issue a decision to Omanise the following occupations due to the number of Omani job seekers in these fields.

The list includes:

– Lab Technician

– Doctor’s assistance

– Physiotherapist

– Nurses

– Pharmacists

– Pharmacist’s Assistant

– Radiologist

– Health supervisor

This proposal has been approved by the Shura Council and will be sent to the Minister of Health.

