Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education delists nearly two dozen foreign schools

Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education has removed the names of 18 foreign universities from its list of approved post-secondary educational institutions for students in Oman who wish to study abroad.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Higher Education said that its Qualifications Equivalency and Recognition arm will no longer recognize educational qualifications from students wishing to seek work in the Sultanate obtained at the following 12 alleged US institutions:

Rocheville University

Ashley University

American Mideast University

Newport University

Walesbridge University

Panworld University

Barrington University

Gibson University

Adam Smith University

Washington International University

American University of Professional Studies

Riverwood University

The above-mentioned universities are considered to be fake institutions as they do not have a physical location in the US.

The Ministry has also stated that is has delisted John Cabot University, based Italy, which claims to be an American institute of higher education, but has no physical location in the US.

It will also not recognize equivalency for 2018 Master’s degree programs in Business from the University of Wolverhampton in the UK and 2018 Master’s degrees in all categories from Canterbury University.

The Ministry stated that the decision was based on the fact that the qualifications have no scientific base and have been issued by non-authorized institutions in the UK that don’t have a physical presence there.

قرارات رفض اعتراف وتوقيف وعدم معادلة #معادلة_المؤهلات_والاعتراف pic.twitter.com/FP8lBydt6F — وزارةُ التَعلِيمِ العالي سلطنة عُمان (@omanmohe) February 13, 2020

Also included in the list of delisted institutions by Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education are three GCC-based entities. The Doha Higher Education Institute in Qatar has had its approval for recognition by the Ministry suspended as it is a new institution which has yet to receive international recognition.

While the Al Ain University of Science & Technology has had qualifications delisted from its 2019 Master’s program in Clinical Pharmacy, and the UAE branch of Harriot Watt University has been delisted as it is not licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education in the UAE.

