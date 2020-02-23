Oman’s Ministry of Health issues statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released a statement alerting residents that it is monitoring the epidemical situation of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-2019) at a regional and global level.

As of February 22, 2020, a total of 76,769 cases of COVID-2019 had been recorded in the world, including 75,569 cases in China, that resulted in 2,247 deaths.

Coronavirus cases have been recorded in four Middle East Region as well, including UAE, Egypt, Lebanon and Iran, reports the MOH.

It also stressed that no cases of Novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the Sultanate.

The Ministry is reviewing and updating the procedures continually in line with the COVID-2019 developments, as well as taking the required precautionary measures for preparedness and response for the disease in case of any emerging COVID-2019 cases in the Sultanate.

Considering the wide geographical area of the epidemic globally and regionally, the MOH recommends avoiding travel to countries where it has recorded cases of the virus.

The Ministry also recommends residents to alert the MOH Contact Center before travelling outside the Sultanate to attend any religious and social occasions, as well as international conferences.

It then urged travelers coming from the epidemic countries, particularly China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Iran in the past 14 days to contact the MOH Contact Center to guide them on quarantine and other precautionary measures.

As a part of the infection control procedures, the Ministry indicates that it will enforce the home or institutional quarantine for travelers coming from these countries for 14 days, as it continues notifying citizens and residents on the epidemical situation developments at the regional and global levels via its official channels and social media.

They urged citizens and residents to cooperate with the quarantine procedures and to adhere to the precautions and infection control advices, in addition to not paying attention to rumors and only taking information from official sources.

To communicate with the Ministry via the Contact Center, call (+968) 2444 1999 for any further information.

Source: Ministry of Health

