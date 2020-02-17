Oman’s largest oil and gas expo will bring over 300 companies to OCEC in March

(Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock)

The Oman Petroleum Energy Show 2020 will kick-off on March 9, 2020 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, reports Oman News Agency (ONA). Running until March 11, the three-day event will be organized by Oman Petroleum Development (PDO) and Oman Expo.

During a press conference held Sunday, February 16 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Muscat, Dr. Salman Al-Shidi, Director General of the Petroleum Investments Department at the Ministry of Oil and Gas explained that the exhibition will be attended by a number of global government and private institutions and will feature more than 300 local and international companies participating in the exhibition.

A platform that brings together a diverse array of companies and businesspeople who contribute to the oil and gas field — especially with regard to technology, the Oman Petroleum Energy Show 2020 aims to attract a wide range of companies from across the GCC, Asia, America, Europe, and Africa, which represent a fertile market for the products and services of Omani companies operating in the oil and gas fields, according to Dr. Al-Shidi.

He also stated that, during the conference, six awards will be presented across categories of local added-value, innovation and technology, transformation and structure, and efficiency to companies working in these fields.

During the conference, new topics such as developing gas fields, marine operations, exploring oil on the high seas, and introducing more comprehensive materials in the field of enhanced oil recovery — a field in which the Sultanate is a pioneer, according to views expressed by Dr. Badr bin Saud Al Kharousi, Director of Oil for the North Region at PDO. He also elaborated that the conference will include four sessions for chief executives touching on different topics, and 28 technical discussion sessions tailored to the sector.

