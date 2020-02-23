Oman’s Government employment system to be revised, says HM The Sultan

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq said in his first speech after the 40-day mourning period that he will focus on a national employment scheme and technology to drive the economy.

His Majesty said that a complete national employment scheme will be planned to improve the working environments in both public and private sector.

“We will also accord full attention and support to develop a comprehensive national framework of recruitment, considering it one of the fundamental pillars of the national economy. This necessitates the continuous improvement of employment environment in both public and private sector,” His Majesty said.

Adding that “it requires revising and developing employment systems in the government sector, adopting new employment systems and policies that grant the government the flexibility and the ability that enable it to achieve optimal use of national resources, expertise and competencies, and to accommodate the largest volume of job seekers, enabling them to join the labour market to secure their stability and meet their expectations— thereby rounding up the tasks of development.”

His Majesty added: “We are determined to undertake necessary measures to restructure the state’s administrative apparatus, modernizing the schema of laws and legislations, work programs and mechanisms, enhancing the values of work, its principles, and espousing and streamlining procedures and performance governance, integrity, accountability to guarantee complete harmony with the requirements and goals of our vision. We will fully revise the work of government companies, with a view to upgrading their performance and efficiency, and enabling them to strongly contribute to the economic system.”

His Majesty said: “We are proud that the citizens and residents in our dear country live, thanks be to Allah, in the purview of the State of Law and Institutions, a state built on the principles of freedom, indiscrimination, and equal opportunities, a state established on justice and dignity of individuals whose rights and liberties are secured therein, including the freedom of expression that is guaranteed under the Basic Law of the State.”

HM the Sultan also said that he will support the SMEs and entrepreneurship, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to take advantage of the opportunities offered by these vital sectors to be a fundamental building block in the national economy system.

His Majesty then added that he will closely follow up with the progress.

