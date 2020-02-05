Oman’s Central Market For Vegetables And Fruits Gets Overhaul

05 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits in Mawaleh has received a thorough facelift to enhance the seller and customer experience.



Revealed by the Muscat Municipality today [February 5], the revamped facility will come with new entrances, paved parking (with additional areas for parking), tarmac roads for easy access within the market, and a newly-developed cooling unit in the customs inspection area.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It also brings a new yard for loading goods (for wholesalers), a special path for forklifts, a channel for rainwater drainage, and 42 new toilets.

Share this
Related News
Oman customs clearance applications to become digitized
Oman customs clearance applications to become digitized
Coronavirus Update: Omani Students Airlifted From China
Coronavirus Update: Omani Students Airlifted From China

Public Reviews and Comments