Oman’s Central Market For Vegetables And Fruits Gets Overhaul

The Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits in Mawaleh has received a thorough facelift to enhance the seller and customer experience.

Revealed by the Muscat Municipality today [February 5], the revamped facility will come with new entrances, paved parking (with additional areas for parking), tarmac roads for easy access within the market, and a newly-developed cooling unit in the customs inspection area.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It also brings a new yard for loading goods (for wholesalers), a special path for forklifts, a channel for rainwater drainage, and 42 new toilets.

#بلدية_مسقط تطوّر السوق المركزي للخضروات والفواكه بإنشاء مداخل جديدة،ورصف مواقف إضافية،وتأهيل الطرق الداخلية،وتطوير وتبريد منطقة التفتيش الجمركي،وتخصيص ساحة لتحميل بضائع(تجّار الجملة)،وعمل ممرات خاصة للرافعات الشوكية،وإنشاء قناة لتصريف مياه الأمطار،وإنشاء(42)دورة مياه جديدة. pic.twitter.com/ATJ6Ni1V2F — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) February 5, 2020

Share this