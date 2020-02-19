Omani flag to be raised again in schools tomorrow

19 Feb 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Education has directed all schools in the Sultanate to raise the national flag starting from Thursday (February 20) as the 40-day mourning period draws to a close on Wednesday (February 19).



However, the Ministry has asked the schools to refrain from singing the national anthem or performing national chanting until further notice.

Flags in Oman have been ordered at half-mast since January 11, 2020 upon the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

