Omani flag to be raised again in schools tomorrow

Oman’s Ministry of Education has directed all schools in the Sultanate to raise the national flag starting from Thursday (February 20) as the 40-day mourning period draws to a close on Wednesday (February 19).

However, the Ministry has asked the schools to refrain from singing the national anthem or performing national chanting until further notice.

رفع #علم_السلطنة غدًا الخميس ٢٠٢٠/٢/٢٠م على المباني المدرسية pic.twitter.com/Ei2gVqALjg — وزارة التربية والتعليم (@OmanEduPortal) February 19, 2020

Flags in Oman have been ordered at half-mast since January 11, 2020 upon the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Share this