Oman will continue to ‘build and not destroy’: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq said in his first speech to the nation after the 40-day mourning period that Oman will continue its peaceful stance in world politics.

In the beginning of his speech, His Majesty said that Oman had lost the man who instituted this modern country – the emblem of peace and harmony – and losing him had deeply touched us all.

HM the Sultan added: “Over the past weeks, we have followed expressions of your noble sentiments towards the late Sultan. You bid him adieu with prayers, pleadings, and gratitude, while at the same time recalling his great achievements and eternal legacy which will remain a source of national pride for our dear Oman, both now and in the future.”

His Majesty then went on to thank the people of Oman, leaders of the GCC and Arab countries, world leaders, and nations, who took part in the mourning with the Sultanate.

He said that Oman will continue to ‘build and not destroy’.

